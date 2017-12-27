Akuapem Traditional Council sets up committee to resolve chieftaincy crisis

A seven member committee has been set up by the Akuapem Traditional Council to resolve the crisis that has erupted over the enstoolment of a new Okuapehene.

The committee chaired by the Adontenhene of Akuapem and Aburihene, Nana Djan Kwesi II, has Odeefour Oteng Koranteng II, Berekusohene, Okatakyie Kusi Obuadum Amoyaw V, Aseseesohene as members.

The rest are Osabarima Opese Konadu II,Awukuguahene and acting Nifahene, Nana Sakyi Amoako,Adawsohene, Osaberima Asiedu Okoo Ababioo III,Lartehene and Akuapem Berkumhene and Nana Ansa Sesreku II, Manfehene and Akuapem Kyidomhene.

The committee was set up last Friday during an end-of-year meeting of the Akuapem Traditional Council at Akropong in Eastern region.

Speaking to the media, the chairman of the committee said, the aim of the committee was to meet with the Sakyiabea gate of the Asona Royal Family that was expected to produce the next Akuapemhene and settle the misunderstanding that had arisen.

He said the Sakyiabea family had produced two people to the throne namely, Odekye Kwasi Akufo and Odekye Kojo Kesse who are royals, “but none of them is Okuapehene until the committee have met and deliberated on the issue and come to finality.”

“It is only one person who is expected to sit on the throne, if it either of the two we will ensure that the right processes and procedures are done and if it not either of them, we will ask the house to find the rightful heir to the throne,” he said.

Nana Djan Kwesi II said, it was not the first time there have been two claimants to stool, but it was the hope of the council that it would not occur this time just as the installation of the queen mother was peaceful.

He said committee would not tolerate any interference from anyone or group of persons and asked the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to wait until the Okuapem Traditional Council Committee concluded its work.

He also pleaded with the Sakyiabea family to unite and meet with the committee to bring finality to the issue.

