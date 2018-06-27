AirtelTigo’s new CEO takes office

Ms Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer for AirtelTigo, starting Monday June 25, 2018.

On her first day at work, Ms Ng’ambi addressed staff during a town hall meeting at the company’s headquarters.

“Colleagues, I’m extremely excited to be joining AirtelTigo. For me, it’s an honour and a privilege to be named to lead such an important business in Ghana and work alongside such talented and committed people,” she said.

She lauded staff for their hard work in the ongoing integration process during which, over the past six months, AirtelTigo had made significant gains by successfully combining its customer care centres to serve both Airtel and Tigo customers nationwide.

The company has also unified its Sim cards and airtime top-up vouchers which are available in the market while upgrading the network to provide customers with wider coverage, fast internet speeds and superior voice quality.

Ms Ng’ambi encouraged staff to continue to pursue their efforts to deliver a superior experience to consumers and business customers alike.

“On what I expect will be a phenomenal growth journey, we will deliver better and more innovative products and services that address the dynamic needs of our customers. With investment in infrastructure, our customers’ digital experience will improve significantly. We will continue to nurture and develop our talent and expand our corporate social responsibility programmes for the benefit of our customers across rural and urban communities,” she told the staff.

Ms Ng’ambi has a strong track-record in the telecommunications industry gained over a decade of developing high-performing teams and driving significant increases in profitability across operations in Africa.

She was the CEO of Tigo Senegal prior to taking on her role as AirtelTigo CEO. She has previously served in various executive roles at MTN in Benin and Airtel in Zambia.

