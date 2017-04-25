Airtel donates educational materials to schools

Airtel Ghana has donated educational materials to pupils of Tanoso SDA Cluster of Schools and Sokoban Methodist School in the Brong-Ahafo and Ashanti Regions respectively.

The donation included books, school bags, pencil cases, mathematical sets, and lap desks to the over 1,000 pupils in both schools.

Speaking at separate presentation ceremonies, Mr. Kwaku Asiedu, Airtel Ghana Zonal Business Manager for Ashanti and Brong-Ahafo, said the donations were in line with the company’s ambition to empower young people to fully realise their potential through the provision of educational materials and infrastructure.

Mr. Asiedu reiterated the company’s commitment to support the education of young people in the country through the provision of educational materials as part of its ‘Back To School Project’.

The company, he noted believes in empowering the next generation of leaders to fully realise their potential through the power of education.

“Our commitment is evidenced in the School Adoption programme, which allows us to invest in infrastructure such as classroom blocks, libraries and ICT centres to facilitate effective teaching and learning in several schools across the country. This donation is aligned to our commitment to invest in communities we operate in – especially in the area of education,” he added.

The Heads of the Sokoban Methodist School and Tanoso SDA Cluster of Schools, Mr. Charles Berko and Mr. Daniel Kwasi Okrah were optimistic that the pupils would put the materials to good use and expressed their appreciation to Airtel Ghana for the donation.

Some beneficiary pupils expressed their gratitude to Airtel Ghana for the kind gesture and pledged to use the supplies to improve their studies.

By Claude Nyarko Adams