Ahwiaa youth in bloody clash again …One dead, school closed down

One person has been killed in renewed clashes at Ahwiaa between the Zongo and Ashanti youth of the area.

A military cum police reinforcement brought in to beef-up security in the area prevented more casualties but led to the closure of the public Junior High School in the area.

Whilst the identity of the deceased was not yet known, a teacher of the Ahwiaa D/A “B” was reportedly attacked in the course of lessons by heavily armed men numbering about 20 from the Zongo community.

It was not clear exactly what triggered the clash and the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, at the time of filing the report could also not explain the cause as investigations are underway.

Earlier in February this year, four people were arrested by the police here in connection with the clashes between the two groups.

The four, according to the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fred Adu Anim, were in possession of some arms including cutlasses.

The clash left some of the residents injured with one other sustaining serious injury on the ear as it was almost slashed off.

It followed a misunderstanding between the youth groups after the Ashanti youth attempted to prevent the Zongo youth from taking part in a party they (Ashanti youth) had organised in an evening.

The Zongo youth resisted and joined the party which travelled till dawn but sources said a fight broke between the groups on Saturday morning as they hurled stones, woods and other harmful objects at each other, while few of them wielded machetes and knifes.

Following the disturbances the police arrived at the scene and in their bid to control the angry youth, the police fired warning shots which allegedly hit three of the youth.

At the time, (DCOP) Anim condemned the incident and urged the chief of Ahwia and elders of the Zongo community to advise the youth so as to prevent future clashes as it was likely the next clash would result in the imposition of curfew on the town.

