Ahene family calls on Interior Min, IGP to investigate exhumation of relative

The Ahene Family of Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region, is appealing to the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, for a swift investigation into the case in which the body of their late relative was allegedly exhumed by the Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, also in the Western Region on December 2016.

According to them, the deceased, John Kwame Boakye, popularly known as Kwame Anane’s corpse was exhumed by Tetrete Akuamuah Sekyim II, his kinsmen and women on the same day the body was buried at the family’s Mausoleum Cemetery at Kyekyewere, a community near Wassa Akropong.

The Ahene Family’s spokesperson, Peter Nana Amankwah, addressing a news conference in Accra yesterday, said ‘this misconduct of the Omanhene was reported severally to the Wassa Amenfi East District Police Commander whose name he gave as Mr Amoako who did not take any action on the matter.”

Nana Amankwah disclosed that following the ‘misconduct’ of the paramount chief and the District Police Commander’s failure to take action, the Ahene Family wrote numerous petitions to the Western Regional Commander in Sekondi and the Director General of Operations at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra, but nothing was done about the case.

“On the 21st day of December 2018, petition against the misconduct of Tetrete Akuamoah Sekyim II, paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi and Mr Amoako, the District Police Commander of Wassa Amenfi East was sent to the High Command of the Ghana Police through the Western Regional Command but nothing seem to be done irrespective of the fact that we the Ahene Family have provided the names of the young men who did the exhumation,” he said.

Nana Amankwah lamented that in spite of these acts of lawlessness on the part of the omanhene and his followers no single arrest had ever been made.

The spokesperson alleged that the omanhene continued to unleash mayhem on members of the Ahene Family, including ordering the demolition of a member’s house and personally assaulting him and at the same time baning the family from performing funerals of members who passed on.

“His reason being that until the family produced me (Peter Nana Amankwah) before him to answer charges why I had to send the matter to the higher authorities and the media,” he claimed.

Nana Amankwah said the conduct of the paramount chief was causing unrest among the Ahene Family and were, therefore, calling on the “higher authorities” to help bring a lasting solution to the impasse to ensure peace and harmony in the area.



