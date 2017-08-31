Agric experts in Africa to brainstorm at Green Revolution Forum

The 2017 African Green Revolution Forum, aimed at stressing the capacity of agriculture and agribusiness, will be held from September 4-8 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has stated.

According to the AfDB, the meeting was to drive inclusive and sustainable rural development in Africa.

“The Forum will spotlight the important role agriculture and agribusiness play in current efforts to diversify African economies,” an AfDB statement said.

The 2017 African Green Revolution Forum, considered to be the most important meeting on African agriculture this year will be held under the patronage of Ivoirian President Alassane Ouattara.

The theme of the event is: “Accelerating Africa’s Path to Prosperity: Growing Inclusive Economies and Jobs through Agriculture”.

The Forum will bring experts and other stakeholders together to guarantee that the importance of agriculture to African economies is not overlooked.

Ghana’s delegation to the meeting is expected to be led by Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture.

The Abidjan meeting is appropriate for Ghana which has introduced a policy — ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ — aimed at producing enough food to feed the nation, export the surpluses, reduce excessive food import bill and generate employment for Ghanaians.

The focus of the programme is to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in agriculture and allied sectors. The policy rallies the civic responsibility of all citizens to plant a seed of any kind during the farming season to green Ghana.

The implementation of the programme is anchored on five pillars, namely the provision of seeds, supply of fertilisers, provision of dedicated extension services, marketing and electronic platform to capture and monitor activities of participating farmers.

The Forum is hosted by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), an African-led institution focused on putting farmers at the centre of the continent’s growing economies, and is built on an alliance of partners that care about, commit to and invest in Africa’s agricultural transformation.

The partners include: African Union, African Development Bank, African Fertiliser and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP), AGRA, Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), The MasterCard Foundation, NEPAD, OCP Africa Group, The Rockefeller Foundation, The Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions (SACAU), Syngenta, and YARA International.

Agriculture represents more than 70 per cent of employment making it essential to delivering on economic development vision for the continent and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.