‘Agona enclave need new layouts’

Mr. Yawson Otoo, Chief Executive Officer of IKSON Properties Company Limited, has advocated new layouts for Agona West Municipality, and Agona East District, to create an enabling environment for prospective estate developers, to avoid haphazard buildings.

He said it was imperative that the assembly was assisted to prepare any such designs, especially for new communities springing up at a very fast rate, to avert disasters.

Mr Otoo was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, after inspecting the ongoing new campus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at Nyakrom, together with Mr. Nicolas Pinkrah, Agona West Municipal Officer of Town and Country Department, and other officials.

He said the new layout at the Nyakrom UCC campus would have a new police station, lorry park and a market to befit the status of a university campus, and since it was sited near the Akora River, a buffer zone would be created along the river.

Mr Otoo, who is a building engineer and businessman, explained that these would help prevent the springing up of illegal structures and flooding.

He said discussions had been held with Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo, Coordinating Director of the municipality, and the Town and Country Department, to fast track the project.

Mr Otoo said any new layouts should take into consideration Agona Nyakrom, Agona Kwamang, Lower and Upper Bobikuma, Agona Abodom and Agona Nkum.

He said consultations had also been made with Mr. Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive for Agona East, and indicated that effective planning of the district could help improve revenue generation and internally generated funds.

Mrs Assan disclosed that some of the big towns in the district had no layouts thereby giving undue advantage to recalcitrant developers to put up buildings in water ways and unapproved places.

Mr. Armah-Frempong assured that the Assembly was ready to provide technical assistance to speed up the project.

Mr. Pinkrah, who also has oversight responsibility of Agona East, appealed to the chiefs and land owners in Agona West and Agona East to support his outfit to ensure proper planning of the two areas. – GNA