Agona East NPP must unite for election 2020 – Prof Kwesi Yankah

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister in Charge of Tertiary Education, has urged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite to enable the party to win the 2020 elections.

He said the Agona East NPP needed a united front to snatch the parliamentary seat, which was held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for two terms.

Prof Yankah gave the advice when he addressed constituency delegates and supporters of the NPP at separate meetings with them at Nsaba, Agona Duakwa and Agona Kwanyako in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

He declared his intention to contest the Agona East parliamentary primary when the party opens nominations in September, 2019.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP, has fixed September, to open nominations, but the specific date is yet to be announced to elect candidates to context 2020 parliamentary primaries in all orphan constituencies throughout the country.

Prof Yankah said the Agona East, which is one of the orphan constituencies, needed a marketable, credible, capable and respectable candidate who can deliver and win the confidence of the electorate to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the NDC.

He said the constituency needed rebranding by electing a candidate who would be able to unify supporters, adding that without unity, selflessness, hard work and mutual understanding it would be difficult for the party to win the seat.

The Minister stated: “This is the time for Agona East to be rescued from abject poverty. The people have wallowed in poverty for far too long and needed somebody to take them out of it.”

Prof Yankah appealed to the delegates to give him the nod to enable him to win the seat and transform the constituency by bringing freedom and development to the people. – GNA