Agogo police investigate Fulani herdsmen

The Police at Agogo in Asante Akyem South are investigating a robbery incident involving some Fulani herdsmen who allegedly raped four women traders in turns and robbed them of their money and other belongings.

About 25 other women traders were also allegedly robbed of their money and other valuables by the suspects at Anyinasu in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region.

A police source confirmed to the Ghanaian Times that the incident took place on Thursday.

It claimed the victims, mostly traders, were said to be returning from Simpoa in the Kwahu East District of Eastern Region, when they were attacked at gunpoint in the middle of the road and subjected to the ordeal by the suspects.

According to the source, police have visited the scene and had started investigations that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the herdsmen, armed with weapons, threatened to kill those raped if they resisted, and so allegedly raped them at gunpoint, and bolted with their booty.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, AGOGO