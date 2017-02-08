Ag.IGP effects more changes

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu has effected another round of changes in the High Command of the service with Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye moving to the headquarters to head the Research and Planning Department.

Consequently, current Director General of Research and Planning, COP Rose Bio Atinga, had been assigned to head the Technical Department.

Information gathered by The Ghanaian Times indicated that other officers affected by the latest shake-up included COP Frank Adu Poku, who now moves to the Services Department as Director General, from the Technical Department.

The latest changes come after the acting IGP, a fortnight ago, made significant changes at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), of the Service, a unit he once headed.

COP Prosper Agblor and his deputy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dennis Ako-Dem, were assigned to head the Special Duties Department.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Bright Oduro was appointed Director General of the CID after serving in a similar role at the Welfare Department while ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, who previously headed the Police Command and Staff College, was appointed second in command at the CID.

