AG 2023 budget before Cabinet – Dr. Owusu Ansah

The real renaissance of Ghana sports will begin in 2023 when the country host the Africa Games, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, the Technical Advisor of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has said.

According to him, the country through the 2023 Project Committee is putting in place measures to host a very successful event after Morocco hands over the baton.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Owusu Ansah said, the budget for the 2023 Games has already been sent to cabinet for approval.

According to him, there would be several activities both locally and internationally to put Ghana on a good path to reviving sports.

“And we are not just hosting the event but using the opportunity to revive Ghana sports in terms of organization and getting the right athletes to win medals for the country, “he said.

He said preparations are far advanced to host the 2023 competition and was certain Ghana was on the right path to glory.

Ghana, he said, during the 2023 competition should participate in 20 or more competitions and excel.

“We are currently looking out for countries for our athletes to train and participate in international competitions immediately the Morocco event ends, “he stressed.

“Ghana would start preparing in earnest so it would not happen that the athletes would not be ready for 2023. The Project team is working hard to ensure selection and proper training for a good competition, “he added.

Moreover, he said, there would be investments in local competitions and every discipline would be empowered to prepare for the Games.

“The ‘no money’ syndrome affecting our sports would gradually come to an end as every discipline would be assisted to get the right training and exposure to make the nation proud,” Dr Owusu Ansah stressed.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE