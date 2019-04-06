Aftermath of Oti Region creation: MP demands status clarity of other c’nities

The Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Dr Bernice Adiku-Heloo, is threatening to drag the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development before Parliament to clarify the district or municipality status of Lolobi, Akpafu, Santrokofi and Likpe in the aftermath of the creation of the Oti Region.



Dr Bernice Adiku-Heloo, whose constituency covered the areas before they were drafted into the Oti Region, indicated that it was unfair for those communities who protested their inclusion in the Oti Region to be left hanging.





Answering a question in Parliament, Dan Botwe, Minister of Regional Re-organisation and Development, noted that “even though those areas are under the Oti Region, I have no answers as to which district or municipality they were part of.



“I want to know where in the constitution we can divide or call an area that is put in line or along with other districts traditional areas, so what exactly are they? Are they districts? Are they in a municipality and are they on their own or just hanging in Oti? So what exactly are they?” Dr Adiku-Heloo quizzed.



Residents of Akpafu Odormi in the Hohoe municipality boycotted the referendum that endorsed the creation of the Oti Region because the chiefs have never been in favour of joining the new region if it meant being separated from the Hohoe municipality.



The community also vowed not to even engage with the Justice Brobbey Commission during the consultations on the new regions, the community was to be part of the proposed Oti Region which was carved out of the Volta Region.



In protest against their inclusion into the proposed region, residents of Akpafu Odormi refused to take part in the limited voter registration exercise and even chased away Electoral Commission staff and the community also threatened to pursue legal action over the matter.

