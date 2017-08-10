Africa World Airlines signs deal with GTTF

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has unveiled a sponsorship package worth $10,000 to the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) to support Ghana’s participation in the 2017 ITTF Challenge Seamaster Nigeria Open which starts today.

The deal is made up of an unlimited number of international and domestic round trip tickets for competitions of the association and will stretch to the on-going table tennis league where players based outside Accra will be flown to and fro on match days.

Chief Operating Officer of AWA, Captain Samuel Thompson said the company was committed to growing the sport of table tennis in the country and ensure distance does not hinder any player for realising his potential.

Captain Thompson noted that his outfit was ready to make the table tennis league better hence the offer to airlift players outside Accra on match days to come and honour their matches.

President of the GTTF, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu thanked AWA for coming on board at short notice to support the association and expressed the belief that the support was a start of a very long mutually beneficial relationship.

In all, Ghana is likely to have 16 players taking part in the four-day tournament.

Three players namely Felix Lartey, Emmanuel Commey, Beatrice Gyasi yesterday left Accra to join the likes of Derek Abrefa, Emmanuel Asante, Cecilia Frema, Celia Baah-Danso and Eva Adom Amamnkwah who left earlier for the tournament.

They would be joined by players from the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) who are expected to fly out today to join the rest of the Ghanaian contingent in Lagos.