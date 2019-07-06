AFCON 2019: Records favour Ghana over Tunisia

The Black Stars of Ghana recorded their first victory in the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Egypt, after handing a 2-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, to ensure qualification into the round of 16 as Group F leaders.

The team would now face North African side, Tunisia – who failed to win a single match in Group E, on Monday in the Ismalia Stadium.

Both teams had struggled in their opening games but Ghana seemed to have found its rhythm in their last group game with Tunisia, drawing all three games to place second in their group.

Ghana would not only be happy with their improved performance in the last game, but would also be confident, knowing that their opponents are not in their best shape especially in attack.

The 2004 AFCON winners with two goals are among the least scoring sides in the round of 16 and together with Benin are the only sides that did not win a game in their respective groups.

Ghana scored four goals to indicate its attack was not blunt and conceded two in the process.

Moreover, Tunisia would have loved to avoid Ghana at this stage in the competition because of their poor record against the four time champions.

The Carthage Eagles are yet to defeat the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in seven matches with their best result being a 1-1 draw in 1963 when they first met in the competition.

The remaining six encounters have been smooth sailing for the Black Stars with the recent victory coming in 2012 when Ghana’s current coach Kwesi Appiah was an assistant with the team.

In a combined 17 meetings between the two sides, Ghana have won 10, drawn three and lost four.

With a win ratio of 86 per cent against their North African opponents and with their new found form, the odds are highly favouring Appiah’s men to win. –GNA