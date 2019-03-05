AFC chalks 1

The Afriyie Fitness Centre (AFC) has marked its first anniversary recently with the outdooring of a new ultramodern fitness centre.

The state-of-the-art spacious facility located at Community 25, Tema, houses a gym, aerobics centre and other facilities to promote health and fitness activities.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AFC, Bernard Amankwah, the new facility would go a long way to provide the platform and right atmosphere for people to exercise and keep fit.

He said, “For one to exercise and become very healthy, the right equipment and atmosphere must be provided to achieve the required results as provided by AFC.”

“Ghanaians must pay attention to their bodies and stay fit. Remember your body will take you to your destination and must be looked after,” he advised.

Caption: Mr Amankwah (right) joined by friends to cut the anniversary cake

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE