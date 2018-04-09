Aduana thump Fosa

Dormaa Aduana Stars yesterday whitewashed visiting Malagasy Football Fosa Juniors FC 6-1 in the first leg CAF Confederations Cup play-off at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Fosa Juniors who are playing in their first ever CAF inter-club competition drew first blood as early as the third minute when striker Jose Alian lashed onto a loose ball to slot home the opener.

The goal silenced the stadium for a brief moment but the ‘Ogya Boys’ accepted the challenge and re-organised themselves and pressed for an early equaliser which they had through striker Elvis Opoku.

