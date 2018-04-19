Aduana through to Confed Cup ‘Money’ zone

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars qualified to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup despite a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar’s Fosa Juniors in the playoffs second leg.

Aduana qualified 7-3 on aggregate following their convincing 6-1 victory in the first leg 10 days ago.

Nathaniel Asamoah scored in the 68th minute to end Fosa’s faint hopes of staging a miraculous comeback. The hosts were 2-0 up at the time and three more would have sealed their place at Aduana’s expense.

Asamoah’s goal was followed by a top-class penalty save by goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

However, before the match at the Majunga Stadium in the port city of Mahajanga, Aduana were poorly treated.

Fosa supporters sprayed fluid from the poison oak leaf (popularly called ‘apia’ in Ghana) that causes itch and rash in the dressing room of Aduana.

That surely affected Aduana, who made a disappointing start as they conceded in first five minutes. Fosa had a plethora of chances to score more but failed as the first half ended 1-0.

Fosa, however, made amends by scoring the second 10 minutes after recess. Fosa pushed more men forward and that allowed Aduana to grab the much-needed away goal to kill the game.

The Dormaa-based club has thus achieved their target of reaching the ‘money’ zone on their second attempt.

They suffered a premature exit in their first Africa expedition.

Aduana side become the first team from Ghana to make the group stage of an African club competition since Medeama in 2016.-Myjoyonline