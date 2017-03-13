Aduana shocks Inter Allies at home

A late goal from Derrick Sassraku gave Aduana Stars a vital 2-1 away win over Inter Allies in their sixth-week Ghana Premier League (GPL) match on Saturday at the El Wak Sports stadium.

Aduana thus extend their unbeaten run at the start of the season to six and remain top of the standing with 16 points while Inter Allies dropped to 13th.

Isaac Twum gave Inter Allies the lead in the first half but Nathaniel cancelled out before Sassraku headed home the winning goal on 90 minutes to seal all three points for the Dormaa-based club.

In an exciting first half dominated by the home side, Allies created the first chance after four minutes, but Federick Boateng hit the upright with a superb strike.

Then 12 minutes later striker Isaac Osae managed to create goal scoring opportunity but shot was blocked by Wahab Adams.

Osae, again, failed to connect a beautiful pass from strike partner Federick Boateng on 20 minutes before Martin Antwi tested Stephen Adams with a long range effort.

It took Aduana 25 minutes to initiate their first attack, which produced no real threat.

Five minutes later, Aduana had a strong penalty shout waved off by referee Kennedy Padi after defender Fard Ibrahim handled the ball in the 18-yard box.

Inter Allies continued with the attacks and in the 34th minute went ahead through Federick Boateng but was ruled offside.

Then, with less than a minute to end first half, Allies were awarded a free kick. Isaac Twum expertly curled it past Stephen Adams to the back of the net.

It was a different story in the second half as Aduana Stars took complete control of the game.

Nathaniel Asamoah equalised with a delightful diving header before Sassraku headed in a Godfried Saka cross to snatch all three points.