Aduana set sights on Setif scalp

Aduana Stars are in high spirit ahead of their second Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League game against Algerian champions, ES Setif at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park today.

Qualification to this stage of the competition followed a 2-1 aggregate win over Libyan side, El Tahady in the first round match.

Aduana suffered a 1-0 loss in the first leg played in Egypt as a result of political instability in Libya but managed to turn the tide in the second leg with an authoritative 2-0 win to bundle the Libyans out.

The Algerians also recorded a 6-0 aggregate win over Olympic Real de Bangui from the Central Africa Republic (CAR) to book the date with the Ghanaians.

That makes them a formidable opposition to the Ghanaians especially with their proud record of winning the continental club championship on two occasions – 1998 and 2014.

That should also be a matter of concern for Aduana but their dominant display left no one in doubt over their ability to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Aduana’s biggest problem has been goal scoring.

Coach Yusif Abubakar admitted this weakness they have to deal with considering the potency of the Setif attack.

Against Tehady, Aduana did not only dominate play but created a lot of chances which could have seen them as the highest scoring side in the competition if the attack had been sharp.

With their eyes fixed on a pleasant reward from the club’s Life Patron, Aduana will leave no stone unturned to book qualification to the ‘Money Zone’ and that will mean overcoming the Algerian champions.

A lot will then depend on how sharp and accurate the attacking trio of Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah and Derreck Sasraku become on the day.

But achieving the task goes way beyond the attack. They will also require an effective, ‘rock solid’ and water-tight defense to deal with the Algerian threat.

Playing at home and being stared in the face by a Herculean second leg, Aduana’s focus must also be on avoiding an Algerian goal at home while they make sure they cushion themselves well for the return encounter.

In a related development, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged Aduana Stars to replicate the first round performance that earned them qualification when they take on ES Setif in their second CAF Champions match.

The GFA in a letter signed by Isaac Addo, General Secretary congratulated Aduana Stars for scaling the first hurdle and encouraged them to work hard to qualify again.

“We have no doubt in our minds that this success will be repeated come today on home soil and the away game in Algeria a few days time”.

“As the sole representative of Ghana, the whole nation will be solidly behind you. We appreciate your hard work and commitment to showcase our brand of football to Africa and the rest of the world”.

BY ANDREW NORTEY