Aduana prepare for AS Vita Club

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars have stepped up preparation ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup game against AS Vita Club of Congo at the Nana Agyemang-Badu park on Wednesday.

Aduana are bottom of Group A with just a point and desperately need a win against the leaders to make their dream of making it to the next stage a reality.

Kenichi has been working tirelessly the past few days in order to get his men in good shape ahead of the epic encounter.

Aduana lost their first game by a goal to nothing against ASEC Mimosa in Abidjan before drawing 2-2 with Raja Casablanca at Dormaa.-Ghanasoccernet

