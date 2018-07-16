Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars have stepped up preparation ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup game against AS Vita Club of Congo at the Nana Agyemang-Badu park on Wednesday.

Aduana are bottom of Group A with just a point and desperately need a win against the leaders to make their dream of making it to the next stage a reality.

Kenichi has been working tirelessly the past few days in order to get his men in good shape ahead of the epic encounter.

Aduana lost their first game by a goal to nothing against ASEC Mimosa in Abidjan before drawing 2-2 with Raja Casablanca at Dormaa.-Ghanasoccernet