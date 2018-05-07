Aduana fall to ASEC

Ghana’s Aduana Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cote d’Ivoire champions, Asec Mimosa in their group opener of the CAF Confederations Cup match played yesterday in Abidjan.

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Bechem United forward, Ahmed Toure fired the only goal of the game in the first half of the match.

Toure combined with former WAFA striker, Komlan Agbeniadan to torment the Ghanaians who worked hard to keep the score respectable ahead of the second leg tie at Dormaa.