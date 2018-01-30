Aduana coach hails players

Head Coach of Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar claims their win against Asante Kotoko in the 2018 Ghana Super Cup on Sunday at the Len Clay stadium was very “tactical”.

The league champions beat the FA Cup winners to clinch the desired trophy with a 1-0 win in Obuasi.

Bright Agyei socred in the 64th minute to separate the two sides.

“As we all know the match went with the name “Champion of Champions”. You look at the name of the match and realize it is a high profile game and indeed, it was,” he told reporters.

“We lost to Asante Kotoko SC in the G8 tournament and watched them again and realized that they play to a certain formation.

“We had to strategize and also change certain things that can make us take them on. It was very tactical.”

However, coach Abubakar lauded his players for taking his instructions to make his tactics work.

“The boys did very well. They stuck to the formation and we were able to get it.”

The Fire Boys face Libyan side Al Tahaddy SC in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the 2018 CAF Champions League in a fortnight in Egypt.

-Ghanasoccernet.com