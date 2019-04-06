Aduana, Ashgold set to thrill

Aduana Stars will have a tall mountain to climb as they face Ashantigold in match day three of the Northern sector Normalisation Committee (NC) League tomorrow at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium.

The game presents Aduana Stars an opportunity to win a second game in a row after dispatching Eleven Wonders 2-1 during their midweek action.

Ashantigold on the other hand will be seeking to keep their undefeated run after two games and will therefore appear tough customers for Aduana.

Aduana Stars will welcome back influential midfielder Noah Martey who was suspended for their last clash against Wonders after receiving a marching off orders in their first game against Kotoko.

He will be joined by the likes of experienced striker Yahaya Mohammed, Caleb Amankwaa and Farouk Adams.

Ashantigold’s Serbian tactician Svetislav Tanasijevic on the other hand will be counting on Sadick Adams, Ivorian Baba Salia Ouattara, Richard Djodi, Shafiu Mumuni and Samed Ibrahim to maintain his unbeaten record so far.

At Techiman, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Eleven Wonders as they attempt to bounce back from their midweek slip at Tarkwa against Medeama.

Eleven Wonders are equally desperate to find their feet after suffering two consecutive defeats in their opening games; making for an epic game in Techiman.

Kotoko Head Coach, C.K. Akonnor is wary of the pressure building up after his team’s sloppy display in Tarkwa and will therefore target a convincing win to cool tempers among the Porcupine faithful.

Ex –Kotoko marksman Alex Asamoah will lead the assault on his former side while Emmanuel Gyamfi, Amos Frimpong, Abdul Fatawu and Martin Antwi will be in the Porcupine fold.

Berekum Chelsea will play their first game of the competition after returning from a trip to Italy when they travel to Bechem to face the might of their rivals Bechem United.

The home side will be eager to build on their 0-0 stalement against Ashantigold in midweek; a win against their Brong- Ahafo opponents may set the right spirit in camp for the rest of the tight Northern Sector ties.

The game between Medeama SC and Wa All Stars in Tarkwa has been cancelled due to the latter’s current ownership issues.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO