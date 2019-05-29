Adopt innovative approaches to service delivery – MD, Hollard Life Insurance

The Managing Director of Hollard Life Insurance, Nashiru Iddrisu, has urged industry players to adopt innovative approaches to service delivery in order to remain competitive.

He said the industry which currently has 25 players and still counting was a competitive environment and as such needed more innovation that would uplift it.

The Managing Director made the call when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people at a ceremony to commission the first Ashanti Regional branch of the life insurance company in Kumasi.

He noted that Hollard would continue to strategically use technology, innovative distribution channels and skilled professionals in taking care of the needs of clients.

Introducing the company’s new product, “Adepa Family Plan,” a product that covers every member of both the nuclear and extended families and with many benefits to clients, he said customers would have the flexibility to pay premium either on weekly or monthly bases from their mobile money wallet.

Mr Iddrisu said Hollard was poised to building stronger relationship with its partners through structured solutions to its mutual clients’ specific insurance requirements.

Mr Peter Nkansah of the National Insurance Commission urged the industry players to contribute significantly to the growth and development of the industry through excellent service delivery.

He said insurance has become an entity no one could do away with and there was the need for them to be more transparent to clients stressing that the Commission would not hesitate to put them on track if they should go wayward.

Mr Nkansah urged them to strive to make a sustainable difference through passion for excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to innovation.

