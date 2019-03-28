Adom FM Music Chart: Medikal’s ‘Omo Ada’ keeps number one spot again

It seems the popularity of Medikal’s single ‘Omo Ada’ is not dying anytime soon.

The song has been playing on radio, TV, restaurants, weddings, basically every nook and cranny since the release of the video.

The video featured Medikal’s girlfriend Fella Makafui and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, hot collabo for a remix right?

Its popularity has helped secure the number spot, for the original, three weeks in a row.

‘W’asue Me’ by Obaapa Christy is still riding the number two spot.

Stonebwoy’s ‘Kpo Keke’ is climbing back up the charts. The song which features, Medikal, DarkoVibes, Kelvyn Boy and Kwesi Arthur, has pushed ‘Chochomucho’ to claim the number three spot.

