Adjei Sowah endorsed Mayor of Accra

It was a display of solidarity as Assembly members and government appointees of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) unanimously approved Mohammed Adjei Sowah as the new Chief Executive of the assembly.

In what could be described as popular acclamation, Mr Sowah secured 100 per cent of all 109 votes cast.

Wearing a white dress, a pair of shoes and spotted visibly smiling, the new AMA boss took the oath of office and oath of secrecy administered by Circuit Court Judge Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

Mr Sowah said he would consolidate the achievements of his predecessors and promised to transform Accra to become one of the beautiful cities in the world, devoid of sanitation problems, flooding and obstruction of free flow of traffic within the metropolis, to fulfil the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In attendance were the immediate past Chief Executive of the AMA, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency, John Boadu, acting General Secretary of the NPP, family members and friends of the new mayor, and party supporters.

Mr Sowah thanked the Assembly Members for the overwhelming confidence they reposed in him and promised to redeem it.

He asked the members to work diligently towards achieving the vision of the assembly.

Later in an interview with The Ghanaian Times, Francis Ebo Mensah, the Assembly Member for Asylum Down North Ridge Electoral Area said he was satisfied with the turnout.

The overwhelming endorsement, he said, was a reflection of unity among the members of the AMA, and described the election as one of the best in the history of the assembly, adding that it was conducted peacefully.

By Malik Sullemana