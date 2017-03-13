Adisadel old boys launch book for funding

Adisadel old boys have launched a book to raise funds to support the school’s science and maths education programme as well as the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) hubs in Ghana.

The 181 page-book titled, “Vel Primus: The Untold Story Behind Adisadel’s 2016 National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) Win” chronicles the challenges and trials leading to Adisadel’s win and also presents a rare glimpse into the tough conditions under which Ghanaian students excel.

The book is authored by Erratic Truth Foundation (ETF), a United States-based non-profit organisation whose focus is on the areas of STEAM education, community development, change advocacy and public interest consultancy.

It is made up of true Santaclausians (Adisadel Old Boys) of the 1988-2000-year group and an Mfantsipim old boy.

Mr. Prince Mensah, a member of ETF, said the book sheds light on perseverance and camaraderie that united people from all walks of life and also highlighted the STEAM projects in Ghana.

“The Adisadel story is a conversation starter to talk about education to discuss the challenges most schools faced and the way forward,’’ he said.

Dr Seth Yeboa Bimpong-Buta, a retired director of the Ghana School of Law and Santa 1959-year group, who was the guest of honour said, the inspiration for the book was in line with Adisadel’s motto ‘’Ours to do exploits and add to their gain.’’

He said the motto would inspire current generation to get properly prepared in knowledge building to be able to meet challenges and solve societal problems they will face as Ghanaians by 2050.

Nana Osae Nyampong VI of the Santa1969 year group said the win should be a springboard for the unity of minds aimed at mobilising and bringing out the best among the youth not only on the Adisco hill but across the nation.

He called on the youth to persevere in their daily endeavours to achieve success.

Mr. Kojo Yankah, the President of Adisadel Alumni Association, who chaired the occasion, lauded the ETF for their enormous support to the school.

He noted that all the citadel of learning had their progressive development undertaken and sustained by their own products.

He called on members to strengthen the alumni networks in order to build closer collaboration with the college.