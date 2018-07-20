Adipah’s dismissal reports false

Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders, has refuted claims that Head Coach, Enos Adipah has been fired.

Coach Adipah took charge of the Techiman based club in May after replacing Mumuni Gamel in the early stages of the 2017/18 Premier League season, after series of inconsistent performance from the team.

Mr Richard Ntow Gyan, Public Relations Officer of the club, said, “The attention of management of Techiman Eleven Wonders FC has been drawn to a report that, the Head Coach of the club Enos Adipah has been sacked.”

“The management of the club wants to state that, Enos Adipah is still the coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders Football Club.

“Management of the club has not made any decision about managerial changes. Enos Adipah has the full backing of the club. We have a long term commitment with him so the news going around about his dismissal is false.

“We urge our supporters, sympathisers and the media to disregard such false reportage that the club has sacked its head coach,” he added. –GNA