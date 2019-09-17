Adentan assembly moves to increase revenue generation

The Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) is to set up special revenue clinics at communities and zonal councils, to enhance education on the payment of taxes and rates, to generate more revenue for development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Daniel Nii-Noi Adumuah, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra last Thursday, said the initiative would facilitate the collection of property rates to support developmental projects in the municipality.

According to him, the revenue clinics would be established at Frafraha, Vineyard, Gbentaana, Koose, Nii Ashaley, St Cecilia School, ARS, and Malejor, all zonal councils.

He said the assembly would undertake the exercise till next month, to afford property owners the opportunity to pay their taxes and rates, after which it would be enforced from November this year.

Mr Adumuah indicated that, although property rate was the assembly’s most reliable source of internally generated funds, the assembly has over the years generated less than one million Ghana cedis yearly from property rates.

This, he said, was as a result of rates collected not based on the rateable values of properties, but rather on unassessed values for all properties.

“Many properties were not covered and so several property owners have never paid property rate,” Mr Adumuah said.

He said the assembly in 2017 collaborated with the Valuation Division of the Lands Commission to undertake property valuation, which had led to changes in the values of properties.

“The rate imposts determined by the assembly is multiplied by the rateable values of properties determined by the Land Valuation to get the property rate,” Mr Adumuah said.

He said the assembly was undertaking developmental projects to improve the quality of life of the people in the municipality.

He mentioned a court complex completed for inauguration at Fafraha, construction of the school junction-Adjiriganor road, an 18-unit classroom block at New Legon, zonal offices for three of its zones, footbridges and culverts at New Adentan, New Legon, two-unit kitchen at Mercy Islamic and Icodehs schools, as some of the projects.

