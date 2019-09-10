Addai Nimo laments over imposition of parliamentary candidates

A former presidential candidate hopeful, Francis Addai Nimo, has lamented over party executives of the two main political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on imposition of parliamentary candidates on constituents for the 2020 polls.



He said the decision taken by the leadership of the NPP and the NDC preventing party members from contesting against their preferred candidates was clear indictment on the leadership of the two main parties as democratic parties.





“I hear both the NPP and the NDC are not going to hold primaries in some constituencies including the Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region which is not the best for our democracy and good governance and must be stopped.



“Even if there is any good reason for both NPP and NDC party executives to impose candidates on their delegates, it should be bottom-top approach not the other way round, what the executives of both NPP and NDC should have done is to have discussions with the constituents on the ground, mostly delegates, they will not feel their rights are trampled upon,” Mr Nimo, a former Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong bemoaned.



He condemned the NDC youth in the Ashanti Region who recently burnt tyres around their regional headquarters of the party as a way of protesting a decision taken by the party executives with regards to contesting unopposed Mubarack Muntaka, the incumbent Member of Parliament’s bid for the Asawase constituency.



“For violence I condemn it particularly the youth who took tyres to their party headquarters to burn, that is a wrong approach to deal with issues in every democratic country like ours, in 2014, I contested to lead the NPP as flagbearer and nobody prevented me, why do we have to prevent someone from contesting parliamentary primaries today?” Mr Nimo quizzed. -myjoyonline.com