ADB staff embarks on health walk

The Business Development Unit of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) on Saturday embarked on a health walk dubbed ‘Keep Fit for the Businesses Ahead’.

The six-kilometre walk started from Ayi Mensah in the La Nkwantanang Madina municipality to the Peduase lodge on the Adentan-Aburi road.

The bank also used the occasion to distribute flyers about its product and businesses to the public to sensitise them about their products.

Mr Alhassan Yakubu Tali, the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, said the walk had over the years become an assembling ground for the thousands of people from all walks of life to create more awareness in order to encourage new and existing members to continue doing business with the bank.

He said aside the business aspect of the walk; the staff also had the opportunity to exercise their bodies, which was the best form of exercise for the staff.

“As a bank that places value on the health of staff, the exercise was the beginning of more to come, possibly, we would make it a quarterly event so that the staff can exercise to stay healthy and give the best,” he added.

Mr Tali expressed the bank’s commitment to improve services to customers as such products had been tailored to suit the dynamic trend of the numerous clients and expressed optimism that the event had created the necessary visibility needed to make the ADB, the bank of choice for many customers.

“Teamwork has been one of the core values, thus, this walk would not only create a synergy between the various departments, but also teach us that binding together as a single force, we would climb to the pinnacle of the banking industry in Ghana,” he said.

He commended the customers who joined them for the walk, for their loyalty and unflinching support in doing business with the bank over the years, and assured of developing more products and services to meet their financial needs.

