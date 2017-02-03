ADB Corporate Banking gives to the needy

The Corporate Banking Department of the Agricultural Development Bank (adb) has donated items worth Fifteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 15,000.00) to the Potters Village and the Akropong School for the Blind in the Greater Accra and Eastern Region respectively.

The Potters Village, an orphanage located in Dodowa with a population of 127children received bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, detergents and toilet rolls.

According to a GNA report, Kwasi Afreh Biney, Head of the Corporate Banking at adb explained the donation was their humble way of thanking God for his mercy and faithfulness towards the bank in the previous year with the hope of a better year.

“The Lord was faithful to us in 2016 and as a department we believe the best we can do is to give back to the needy in our society. We are not giving back with the hope of getting a reward, but we believe our brothers and sisters who find themselves here also have the right to happiness and to be loved,” he said.

According to Mr. Afreh, the bank had gone through several challenges in the past few years but in all circumstances the loyal customers of the bank had shown confidence in the operations of the bank thereby keeping it in business.

He said they had come to spend the day with them not just for the donation of items, but also to eat and play with them so that they would feel loved and treasured by the larger society.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the orphanage Ms Jane Adu thanked the bank for the kind gesture and said the orphanage depended on donations from corporate organisations for survival.

According to her, she started the school in 2000 with five women who had suffered different categories of domestic abuse and 12 children who had also been either raped or suffered from one abuse or the other.

Ms Adu indicated that the number had since grown to about 127 children ranging from one to 23 years and through her personal efforts and donations from well-meaning Ghanaians, 10 of them were currently in senior high schools, seven about to enter senior high school with the rest in different stages of their education.

She said that the school had seven foreign volunteers from the United States of America, Australia, Italy, and Scotland who were helping to provide quality education to the children.

At the Akropong School for the Blind, Ms Mahela Narh, the headmistress, thanked the bank for the kind gesture and urged other institutions and corporate organisations to follow the kind gesture of the bank.

“Though we are a government assisted institution, we have a lot of challenges and so it is always gratifying when institutions such as, adb comes to our aid.

