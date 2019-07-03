Adaklu-Waya gets ultra-modern slaughter house

AN ultra-modern slaughter house was inaugurated last Thursday at the Animal Market at Adaklu-Waya, the Adaklu district capital, to promote hygienic meat processing.

The funding for the edifice, valued at GH₵186, 000,was realised through the District Development Fund of the assembly.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Rev. Johnson Avuletey, who performed the tape-cutting ceremony, said that the facility testified to the government’s promise to provide the needed amenities to improve upon the standard of living in the communities.

Rev. Avuletey (left) and Mr Kadey by the plaque after the tape cutting ceremony

Rev. Avuletey urged management of the slaughter house to handle it with great care so that it would serve the community for many years to come, saying: “This slaughter house bears testimony to our firm stance to fulfil our promises to the people.”

The Deputy Minister entreated the people of the town to refrain from slaughtering animals at home but rather bring them to the slaughter house to be handled in a more hygienic manner.

He commended the Adaklu District Assembly for its commitment to rapid infrastructural development, adding “your achievements are all evident on the ground for all to see.”

Earlier, the DCE, Mr Donkor Kadey, announced that a district police headquarters project at Waya and a similar facility at Ahunda were nearing completion, as well as six-classroom district assembly basic school block project at Waya.

Mama Dzakuia II, Queen of Adaklu-Waya, pointed out that the new facility would definitely open the district to greater commercial activities and renewed her appeal to the government to construct the roads linking Waya to Ho and Akatsi to boost trade in the area.

“We also need potable water to treat the animals and meat which will be handled in the slaughter house,” she added.

The slaughter house has an inspection unit, a dressing room and a sales point in addition to the slaughter room and offices for veterinary workers.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, ADAKLU-WAYA