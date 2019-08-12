CrimeHot!

Acting IGP orders interdiction of 2 police officers

August 12, 2019
Mr James Oppong-Boanuh,Acting IGP

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP),Mr  James Oppong Boanuh has directed  the immediate interdiction of two senior police officers of the Abokobi-Ayimensah District Command, in connection with a missing service rifle that was under their custody.

They are Superintendent of Police (Supt) Edward Tetteh, the District Commander of Abokobi-Ayimensah District Command and Chief Inspector Christopher Bekor, station officer of the Akporman Manna police post.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, stated this in a press release issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said the IGP has further directed the Police Professional and Standard Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the conduct of the interdicted officers.

ACP Eklu said the Adenta Divisional Police Commander, ACP Cephas Coffie, had been asked  to supervise the command, and also appoints an acting  station officer for the Akporman Manna police post.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on August 9, morning, the police personnel reported to work at the Akporman Manna police post and realised that someone has broken into the police  post and took away a service riffle.

BY TIMES REPORTER

