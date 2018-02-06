Acting Graphic MD outdoored as Nkosuohene of Pakro

Mr Ransford Tetteh, The acting Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) was over the weekend installed Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of Pakro, under the stool name Nana Kwaku Dei.

Pakro is a farming community in the Akuapim South District in the Eastern Region. The installation of an eminent development chief was therefore, meant to accelerate and enhance the presence of social and economic infrastructure in the communities.

Hundreds of people, including politicians, business tycoons, and major presence of the media fraternity were on hand to witness and lend support to the event which was characterised with pomp and pageantry.

Addressing the people, a few minutes after officially being sworn into office, Nana Dei who was born and bred in Pakro, a town near Nsawam promised to use his position to improve the lot of his people.

Nana Dei who also had his fundamental education in the town said the current state of infrastructure in the town was abysmal, describing the road from Adawso to the town as deplorable which needs immediate attention.

He regretted the collapse of railway transport in the country adding that it has been one of the factors which saw the economic down-turn of the town’s fortunes since the railway line which passed through the town used to enhance the economic prospects in the area.

Nana Dei appealed to the newly created Ministry for Railways Development to consider Pakro in their master plan to redevelop the rail transport system in the country.

He thanked all and sundry who came to support his installation ceremony promising to help put the name of Pakro as one of the towns in the Eastern Region with a beacon of hope.

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, in a speech read on his behalf said sexual exploitation and harassment of female students by some teachers in senior high schools must be condemned and swiftly dealt with.

“Stakeholders should collaborate to ensure that the conduct of those charged with the responsibility of superintending the youth in educational institutions do not compromise their discipline and moral uprightness,” he stressed.

Prof. Mike Oquaye said the government was committed to providing the needed materials and financial resources to the education sector to train the right human resource for higher national responsibilities.

“It is important for our generation to bequeath the affairs of our state to a generation of morally upright and well-educated generation rather than a morally bankrupt one,” he said.

He added that, the progress of every community was anchored on education hence the need for the educational system to provide the foundation for balanced development, promoting the intellectual, physical, moral and cultural upbringing of the youth.

The Speaker lauded the decision to construct an ultra-modern ICT and library facility for the Pakro community, stressing that education would continue to be topical and important in the country’s development discourse.

Nana Mensah Kumah III, the Chief of Pakro also used the opportunity to appeal to government to rehabilitate the roads leading to the town adding that there was also the need to improve security in and around the town, especially, with construction of a police post in the town.

Nana Akosua Asabea, a businesswoman who equally had her basic education in the town was also on the day installed, Ankobeahemaa of Pakro.

Present at the august ceremony were Nana Kwasi Gyan-Appenteng, Chairman of the National Media Commission, Joseph Osei-Wusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Executive Chairman of State Enterprises Commission, O.B. Amoah, Member of Parliament for Akuapim South, Ms Carol Annang, Managing Director of New Times Corporation, and Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper.

By David Kodjo, Pakro