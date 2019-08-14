Accra West Region Regional Confab of Knights, Ladies of Marshall ends in Accra

The Accra West Region of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, ended its two-day regional conference with a thanksgiving mass held at the Holy Family Parish at Mataheko in Accra on Sunday.

The conference held on the theme, “Pastoral care for the Marshallan in the light of Amoris Laeticia,” attracted more than 600 brothers and sisters of the Catholic friendly society.

The Accra West Region is made up of seven component councils and courts, namely Council 48, Court 40, Mataheko; Council 71, Court 63, Dansoman; Council 74, Court 67, Accra Central and Council 108, Court 103, Pokuase.

The rest are Council 109, Court 105, New Aplaku; Council 127, Court 121 Abeka and Council 139, Court 132, Ngleshie Amanfro.

Highlights of the conference included a plenary session, council and court meetings, Best Knights and Ladies awards, elevations and installations of senior officers and a banquet.

In his homily, Rev Fr Dodji K. Gadessodji, the Assistant Parish Priest, urged Christians to remain steadfast in the Lord and preach the message of Christ to all mankind.

He commended Marshallans for their charitable works to both the needy and the church.

The Marshallans were led by the Regional Grand Knight, Worthy Brother (Bro) Paul Eduafo Enninful and the Regional Noble Lady, Respected Lady Sister (Sis) Sarah Aklibosu.

The Deputy Regional Grand Knight, Bro Henry Awuviri and Deputy Regional Noble Lady, Sis Barbara Dickens as well as the Grand Knight and Noble Lady of the host council and court: Bro Clifford Dzilah of Council 48 and Sis Cecilia Moffatt of Court 40, Mataheko in Accra were also present.

High officers present included Sir Knight Bro. Victor Derx Baffour, a substantive Past Supreme Knight, who comes from the region and the representatives from the Supreme Council, Sir Knight Bro Dr Joseph C. Amuah, Worthy Bro. Tony Moses and the representatives from the Grand Court, Most Respected Lady Sis Dame Afua Amo Adare and Most Respected Lady Sis Joana Adusei Poku.

Some substantive past regional grand knights, namely, Sir Knight Bro Yaw Osei Poku, Sir Knight Bro Peter Wireko and Worthy Brother Evaristus Kwami Kuatsinu, the immediate Past Regional Grand Knight.

Respected Lady Doris Bramson, the Immediate Past Noble Lady of the Accra West Regional Court was also present.



BY AUGUSTINE COBBA-BINEY