Accra soccer video games tourney Aug. 11

The Aviation Social Centre in Accra will go agog on Saturday, August 11 as the much-awaited soccer video game competition roars off with scores of participants’ all-ready to leap on board.

Organised by Meshuga Events and Game Hub Tournament in partnership with The game tournament.com, the one-day potentially enthralling event is scheduled to start from 8.am to 7.pm.

To participate in the competition, participants need to register online to the provided link (thegametournament.com) to be able to win juicy and consolidated prizes.

Registration for participation is online and opened to every Ghanaian of 18 years and above – and of sound mind and will.

According to organisers, the registration fee is GH¢100 and it is expected to involve 320 participants with pairings of 32 at a time of 10 rounds.

It added that registered participants are encouraged to come along with as many supporters as possible to cheer them to the ultimate prize. The competition is being supervised and approved by the Gaming Commission of Ghana (GCG).

There will also be after party jam between 7.pm and 12.am with lots of artistes on the bill.

By Times Sports Reporter