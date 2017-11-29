Accra Seniors Tennis Open underway

The 15th edition of the Accra Seniors tennis championship started over the weekend at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) with the primaries in session.

With over 150 players in attendance, the event is expected to be highly competitive judging by the preparation players have put into it with their eyes fixed on the top prize.

According to Peter Annan, coordinator of the tournament, knockout matches will commence today in the respective age groups that are competing.

At the 30-39 category, Andrews Adu-Appiah accounted for Felix Baah in two straight sets of 6-3, 6-1; Ismaila Lamptey defeated Hazen Shallabi in two sets of 6-2, 6-2; Ekow Taylor bowed to George Heckson 6-3, 6-1 with Joshua Annan triumphing over Eric Nartey in two straight sets of 6-0, 6-2.

Christian Edward defeated Thomas Adjei 6-0, 6-1 in their two straight set game played in the age 40-49 category.

The thrills continued in the age 50-50 category with Fred Appau dispatching Kuntu Asante in double sets of 6-1, 6-2; Michael Sarfo fell in two straight sets of 6-4, 6-4 to Dr Maxwell Adjei; George Mills emerged victorious in his tough clash against Edmund Botchway with a 7-5, 6-1 score while Henry Nortey overcame Juergen Kunz by a 6-3, 6-2 score line.

In the 60-69 division, Lankai Lantey defeated Richard Addy 6-2, 6-1 with Joe Paddymo winning two sets of 6-2, 6-1 over Aloysius Bongwei.

In the Ladies singles, Abigail Odoi beat Eugenia T. Asigri 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the next stage of the competition.

BY ANDREW NORTEY