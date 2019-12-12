Accra Seniors 2019 Tennis ends on high

The 17th edition of the Accra Seniors Open Championship ended over the weekend after a week-long contest with an eruption of excitement and intense competition at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Veteran players and professionals (Pros) from the various age categories exhibited fine displays of the sport that got the sparse crowd at the venue constantly cheering and in anticipation of the player’s next move.

In the end, the men’s 35-44 singles witnessed George Heckson earning a 6-2, 6-0 win over Baly Sarassoro.

Frank Seth Newton beat Nana Poku 6-0, 3-6, 10-4 in the men’s 45-54 singles.Joe Paddymo claimed a 6-0, 6-0, victory over Adewale Adeleke in the men’s 65 plus singles.

Cedric Dzelu dispatched Isaac Dapaah 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 in semimen’s pro-singles.

In the men’s pro-singles event, Benjamin Fumi proved strong for Reginald Okantey as he outpointed him 7-5, 6-2.The doubles competition witnessed the pair of Kobby Brew/Joe Oforiata triumphing over George Mills/Philip Mensah 7-5, 6-3 in the Men’s 55-64 doubles.



The combination of Hesse Tetteh/Derick Aryee proved strong for David Carreras/Henry Nortey humbling the latter 6-2, 6-4 in the men’s 45-54 doubles.

In the other doubles games, Dr Cyril Bansah partnered George Heckson to defeat the pair of Nana Sam-Awortwi/Louis Addo 6-4, 6-0 in the men’s 35-44 doubles.



Also, Joe Paddymo and partner Kofi Taylor handed Nana Dadson/Charles Quaye a 6-1, 6-1 humbling in the Men’s 65-74 doubles.In the men’s pro-doubles, Benjamin Fumi and Francis Gbolonyo combined effectively to outclass the pair of Reginald VB Okantey/Nicholas Kumadey 6-4, 7-6.

Isaac Dapaah /Abigail Odoi formed a formidable partnership in the mixed doubles game that proved tough for Thomas Ohene-Effa/Care Coleman who lost 6-1, 6-1.

In the ladies event, Kate Coleman humbled Adwoa Abrokwa 6-0, 6-1 when they battled it out in the ladies under-39 competition.Faustina Tagoe silenced Augustina Yamak 6-1, 6-1 in the ladies 40-plus singles.

In the ladies 40-plus doubles, the pair of Augustina Yamak/Faustina Tagoe handed partners Evelyn Enunwah/Dorcas Sowah a 6-1,6-0 loss.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO