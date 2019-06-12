Accra Friendship Club to provide classroom block for Dzorwulu school

The Accra Friendship Club, made up of a group of business men and women on Friday performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a two-storey classroom block for the Dzorwulu A and B Basic School in the Ayawaso West Municipality in Accra.

The facility, when completed, would house Kindergarten one and two pupils, have an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre, library and an auditorium.

The project, estimated over GH₵100,000, would be undertaken in two phases and expected to be handed over in seven months.

The president of the group, Paa Gyimah Genfi, said the group had been using the school as its training ground and decided to leave a monument that would benefit the community.

He noted that the days of giving food and clothes to the needy were far over, hence the need to put up a befitting legacy to serve the educational needs of children in the area.

Mr Genfi said the money for the project had already been paid to the contractor and work is expected to start immediately.

He stated that, though the government had started the implementation of the free Senior High School education policy, everything should not be left on the shoulders of the state, as such, all hands should be on deck to ensure the success of the programme.

The Ayawaso West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, commended the group for promptly responding to their call for assistance to provide a decent classroom accommodation for the school.

The gesture, she explained, would help address infrastructural challenges of the newly created assembly, as well as improve teaching and learning.

Madam Owusu-Ahinkorah said the best investment of major stakeholders in the education sector was to ensure that the early years of every school-going child was done in an atmosphere of comfort, to ginger the child to see the school as the only option for progress in life.

She said the assembly would provide the needed security to enable residents perform their duties in an atmosphere of peace, and charged them to reciprocate that through peaceful co-existence.

The MCE disclosed that the assembly had presented computers, dustbins, dual desks, provided toilet facilities and re-roofed some schools that were in deplorable conditions, and assured residents of its support to produce the best candidates in both the Basic and Secondary Schools in the community.

