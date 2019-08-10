Accra City Adventist Men’s Ministries outdoors new cloth

The Adventist Men’s Ministries (AMM), a society in the Accra City Conference (ACC) of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, last Saturday outdoored their new society cloth.

The cloth, to be worn by the male members, formed part of rebranding the ministries. The ceremony was held in Accra.

The AMM, formerly Adventist Men’s Organisation (AMO), was established in 2017 with its core mission of spreading the gospel, forming new churches and assisting the needy in society.

The President of AMM, Pastor Dr Solomon O. T. Hammond, reminded members of their responsibilities and urged them to work hard to achieve the ministries’ objectives.

“As members of AMM, we have missions to embark on, which are to undertake church planting projects each year at places where the SDA church is not present and to embark on community service to help the needy in the society with the resources God has blessed us with,” he said.

Pastor Dr Hammond encouraged AMM members not to ignore the evangelism aspect of their calling, which has been the sharing of God’s word with the society.

This, he noted, should be done especially at places where SDA presence is not felt.

According to the Director of AMM, Pastor Charles Kodua, plans were far advanced to establish more churches in Accra and hold a mega conference this year to discuss the achievements, challenges and the way forward of the whole Southern Ghana Union Conference (SGUC).

In his sermon, Pastor Dr Chirs Annan-Nunoo, Executive Secretary of SGUC, admonished AMM members not to lose focus on their roles as the backbone of the church, and urged them to always strive to uphold the church’s core values.

Pastor Dr Annan-Nunoo explained that great men in the Bible like Moses, Paul, John, Peter and their likes stood firm and were obedient to the calling of God, despite many hardships and provocations.

He said taking risk and standing by it for the propagation of the gospel were virtues of all true Christians and an obligation to humanity and God.

“As AMM members in the SDA church, we must be committed and be great ambassadors of the gospel, giving ourselves wholeheartedly to the works of God and to winning souls,” he said.

Mr Kwabena Ofori-Amoah, Director of Communications of ACC, explained that the rebranding was necessary due to the change of name from AMO to AMM, and also to remind members of their duties towards the church and the society.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON