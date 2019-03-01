Crime

Accra Central district courts closed

GT ONLINE March 1, 2019
Lawyers, litigants and accused were left stranded as the Accra Central district courts were closed down yesterday.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the closure of the courts, some of which were unfit for purpose, was at the instruction of the Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo.

A court clerk, who pleaded anonymity, told journalists the courts would be relocated, but could not state where proceedings would take place in the mean time.

When the Ghanaian Times went to the premises of these courts, located by the sea, it observed that lawyers and their clients were stranded.

Some court attendants expressed disaffection at the development, explaining that it may delay ongoing proceedings.

Nevertheless, Kwesi Adama, accused, a resident of Abokobi Madina, said he was excited at the decision to close the courts, and urged the Judicial Service to raze down the dilapidated structure.

He said he feared the court may cave in and injure or kill someone if immediate action was not taken to forestall any eventuality.

The Ghanaian Times also found out that the courts lacked basic facilities, furniture, washrooms, lawyer-clients’ room, among others.

The old court buildings had developed deep cracks, with the concrete and paints peeling off and loosely fitted electrical wires exposing court users to danger.    

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

