Accra Brewery rewards its key distributors

Ghana’s premier beverage producer, Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), has hosted an awards ceremony to celebrate and honour its hardworking key distributors for their sterling contribution towards the fortunes of the company in 2016.

The dinner and awards night, an annual affair, constitutes part of the company’s relationship building activities with its key distributors.

Over 60 firms attended the event which was spiced with riveting live band music and healthy food and drinks.

At this year’s event four key distributors won awards in the Gold, Silver, Bronze and ‘Most Improved Distributor’ categories, taking home handsome prizes of GH¢20,000, GH¢15,000, GH¢10,000 and GH¢4,000 respectively and cases of ABL products for their exceptional performance.

Detela Company Ltd won the Gold Award, Denby Enterprise took home the Silver award whilst Emmanuel Brenya Enterprise snatched up the Bronze prize.

The new categories introduced during the year under review include: Agyei Baffour and Sons, Most improved; Mackay and Company, Highest Performance (Shandy); Ciamrco Ltd, Highest Performance (Eagle Lager Beer); Tolarem, Highest Volume (Chairman Bitters) and Satea Enterprise, Longest Serving Key Distributor.

In a speech, the newly appointed ABL Country Director, Mr Philip Redman, indicated the company’s appreciation of the long standing mutually beneficial relations it had with the distributors.

He congratulated the distributors for their hard work and noted that the rewards were also meant to motivate others to improve on their performance.

Mr Redman stressed that ABL had experienced tremendous growth over the past few years as a result of the hard work of the distributors and asked them to continue having immense faith in the company.

He informed the gathering of the start of another expansion project at the cost of $30m dollars, which involved the construction of a new packaging line, following the recent completion of a $100m dollar project of similar nature.

“This will increase the capacity of the factory in furtherance of the volume growth agenda to meet market demand.”

Mr Redman also stressed the commitment of ABL to contribute to the campaign on reducing underage drinking through its responsible retailer training programme, among others.

He noted: “Your performance had a huge impact on sales volumes and profit margins for the company. Club Beer, our flagship brand, is number one on the Ghanaian alcoholic beverage market due to your hard work. We shall not compromise on quality and customer satisfaction.”

GNA