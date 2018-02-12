Access Bank reward promotion winners

Access Bank has rewarded the ultimate winners of its ‘Akyede3’ ‘Kese3’ promotion.

The promotion dubbed “Save Today…Take Tomorrow,” was launched in July last year to reward loyal customers and encourage people to cultivate the habit of savings.

Leticia Adjei Twum and Ernestina Sarfo from the Tinalet Family and customers of the Adum Branch of the bank in Kumasi emerged the overall winners and took home a cash prize of GH₵150,000. Other lucky customers won all-expense paid one week holiday trip to Dubai, and shopping vouchers.

Dzrich Enterprise from the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise category took home a cash prize of GH₵20,000, and Next Computers and Macmore Shipping Services which also won the SME category took home money counting machine and a desktop computer respectively.

The Managing Director of Access Bank, Dolapo Ogundinmu in his address said Access Bank was making significant stride in reaching the unbanked segment of the population, especially the youth (18-35), who he stressed, formed a critical aspect of the bank’s strategy of becoming the leading bank in the next five years.

Mr Ogundinmu said the United Nations Development Programme estimated that Africa’s current youthful population of 500 million would double by the year 2050, adding that Africa’s youth would dominate its $1.3 trillion consumer market segment through direct spending and influence of purchasing decisions.

He said Access Bank was investing in technology, infrastructure and platforms to serve the youth market, saying Access Bank recently rolled out its first digital banking centre on the University of Ghana to maintain the bank’s presence in tertiary campuses.

He congratulated the ultimate winners, saying the amount they had won would go a long way to transform their lives.

The Head of Retail Banking Group of Access Bank. Matilda Asante-Asiedu said Access Bank was fulfilling its objectives of transforming lives by developing innovative products to meet the diverse needs of the customers of the bank, and revealed that the bank had rewarded more than 2000 customers of the bank who took home various prizes, saying about 60,000 new and existing customers took part in the promotion.

Madam Leticia Adjei Twum said she was excited about the prize, adding that she was not a customer of Access Bank, but convinced her sisters for them to enter the promotion, when they heard of it, and entreated customers and non customers to participate in the future promotions of Access Bank.

