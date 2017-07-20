Access Bank opens Lashibi branch

As part of its strategic branch expansion objective to provide for the specialised needs of businesses and residents within the Lashibi and neighbouring communities, Access Bank has relocated its old branch at the UBI Petroleum Station to an ultra-modern building on the main Lashibi Road, opposite Farm Vivian.

The newly opened branch will provide timely financial services to customers and individuals working in and around the commercial enclave of Lashibi as well as Sakumono and Klagon among others.

This new branch will further deepen the bank’s financial inclusion agenda and play a facilitating role in growing the businesses of Small and Medium Enterprises as well as the financial lifestyle of other individuals.

The branch offers the bank’s full range of personal and business banking products including flexible savings and current account options, bills payment services, e-banking, card services as well as various money transfer services through Western Union, MoneyGram, RIA and Cross border Money Transfer.

Commenting on the opening of the new branch, the Executive Director for Business Development at Access Bank, Mr Ifeanyi Njoku noted that the relocation of the branch was to make the bank’s services more accessible to customers in a conducive environment.

He added that “Our quest to be close and accessible to our customers and the general public continues to inform our branch expansion strategy. We are complementing this with digital banking solutions that ensure that our customers are able to manage their banking transactions anywhere and at any time”.

The bank since 2014 has embarked on an intelligent branch expansion exercise across the country bringing its total location to 51 service touch points.

By Times Reporter