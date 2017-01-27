Access Bank gains international recognition

Access Bank Ghana has gained international recognition by receiving the prestigious Straight-Through Processing (STP) Excellence Award from the Citibank Group.

The bank was recently awarded “Africa’s Best Bank Transformation” at the 2016 Euro money Awards.

The award acknowledges the bank for its superior and excellent services through consistent and efficient processing of international funds transfer requests from its customers.

It further underscores Access Bank’s continuous commitment in providing customers with seamless and efficient transactions for their international business.

STP enables the entire trade process and payment transactions to be conducted electronically without the need for re-keying or manual intervention.

Madam Olivia Kumordzi, the Acting Country Manager of Citibank Ghana Representative Office, in a congratulatory message, said the award was based on measured rates for the year, which showed that Access Bank had achieved a rating of 97 per cent plus for treasury payments and 95 per cent plus for commercial payments.

“This distinction is a success for the bank since it demonstrates the high standard of performance of its human resources and dedication to serving clients,” she said.

She said: “Citi Bank is continually seeking higher requirements for formatting of payments. Therefore, achieving a high STP rate means Access Bank is committed to meeting these increasingly higher standards and continuously strives to improve the rate of Straight-Through Processing of international payments which are processed on behalf of your clients, thus a positive impact on customer service.”

The STP rate is considered the most important indicator for quality in the field of payment transactions, reflecting the degree of automation. Values above 90 per cent are considered as very good STP rates.

Mr. Dolapo Ogundimu, the Managing Director of Access Bank, thanked the management of Citibank for the recognition and noted that the award reaffirmed Access Bank’s quest to deliver on its brand promise of speed, service and security.

He said: “I dedicate this award to our loyal staff who have imbibed the culture of excellence, and to our customers who have showed faith in our business throughout the years.”

Over the past three years, Access Bank has stepped up its investments in the area of technology and is at the forefront of providing digital banking solutions to serve various segments of the market.