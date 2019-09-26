Abu Sakara: I’ll lead movement to redeem our ‘dysfunctional democracy’

Dr Foster Abu Sakara, the 2012 flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has postulated that he is prepared to lead a movement to “redeeming the nation’s dysfunctional democracy”.

“The National Interest Movement, my baby, will serve as a vehicle that will radically reform our dysfunctional democracy which is something new many of you have asked me about many times over the last four years.

“After a few years of behind the scenes work and consultations, it is a movement that is a vehicle for several civil society activists and organisations working together with one common agenda to radically reform a dysfunctional democracy that is caught up with the interest of the few at the expense of the many,” Dr Sakara posted on his Face book page.

He pointed out that the nation needed a “systems change” and not a change of individual leaders or political parties which was required and not individual leaders and the usual partisan promises saying, “Let us pursue a system change based on institutional reforms that will be premised on constitutional reforms.

“The commitment, dedication and determination to delivering on the reforms will be the basis of a charter for a new beginning and a social compact with the citizens, my resignation letter to the party following an earlier announcement I was going to contest as an independent candidate in the 2016 general elections, dated January 4, 2016, my decision to resign from the party was due to the “culture of intolerance and indiscipline” within the party,” Dr Sakara lamented.

In 2008, he was the running mate to Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom on the ticket of the CPP, in 2012. Dr Sakara contested and won the bid to represent the CPP in the December 2012 general election. -abcnewsgh.com