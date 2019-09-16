Abnory assumes office as TTU Registrar

Moses Maclean Abnory, the newly appointed Registrar for the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has officially assumed office as at September 1, 2019.

The new registrar was appointed by the Governing Council of the university at its meeting on June 20, 2019.

Mr Abnory is the fourth in line to serve as the Registrar of the university after his predecessor Mrs Sylvia Beatrice Oppong-Mensah, who served for seven years.

Mr Abnory comes to the new position with vast experiences in educational reforms, strategic management, organisation and team effectiveness assessment, facilitation and pedagogy, creative and innovative management, administrative and policy formulation coupled with the ability to solve problems and achieve the desired goals.

Until his appointment as the Registrar of TTU, Mr Abnory was the Director of the Directorate of Legal, Consular and General Services, University of Cape Coast (December 2015 to August 2019).

He started his career and climbed through the ranks first as a Senior Administrative Assistant (Public Relations Section, U.C.C / Acting Welfare Officer, 1996 to 1997) to a Senior Administrative Assistant (Office of the Dean of Students, U.C.C, 1997 to 1998).

He also assisted the Registrar in the Directorate of University Health Services from 2000 to 2012 and became the Deputy Registrar in 2010 and headed the Division of Legal, Consular and General Services, U.C.C from October 2012 to November 2015.

Throughout his ranks, the various schedules and offices afforded him the opportunity to serve as Chairman, secretary or a member to a number of committees and boards.