Ablekuma South constituency NPP members crying foul over elections

The aspiring constituency executives of the Ablekuma South Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have called on the party to cancel the Ablekuma South Constituency elections and organise a fresh one.

Numbering about 34, the executives said the constituency elections was, characterised by so many irregularities, which made the election invalid, null and void.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, on Monday, to express their grievances, Henry Nii Addy who spoke on behalf of the aspiring executives, said the constituency executives did not provide any notice of poll on the elections at the constituency.

He also said the aspiring executives were not provided with copies of the register for the elections.

Mr Addy popularly called God Father, further intimated that no venue was provided for the elections, creating an uneven playing field for the contending contestants.

“We as aspiring constituency executives of Ablekuma South Constituency, hold it in good faith to brief the press on the many injustices being perpetrated on us by some of our regional executivs led by Alfred Boye and our own constituency executives,” he said.

Mr. Addy said: “As planned by the party, we are supposed to hold a polling station elections guided by rules and regulations set by the national executive committee, but our constituency executives who are also aspiring to be re-elected set aside the national rules guiding the elections and conducted the election on their own in a way that will favour them.”

He said complaint and petition sent to the national and regional executives by the Ablekuma South aspiring executives did not receive response.

Mr Addy alleged that in one of the coordinators elections held on March 4, 2018, the acting regional executive and other executives aided by the constituency executives, who were seeking for re-election sent thugs to beat the other aspiring executives.

“Who ordered landguards, national security, military and the police personnel to take part in perpetrating that unlawful act on the residents of Ablekuma South,” he queried.

Mr Addy asked “why Alfred Boye is so much interested in helping our constituency executives to remain in power by forcing to help them choose only delegates that will favour them and beating up all those who questioned the injustice and asked, ‘What interest does Alfred Boye have in our election in Ablekuma South?”

Gideon Asante, an organiser for the Chorkor polling station alleged that he was beaten by three men during the polling station election at the constituency.

By Kingsley Asare