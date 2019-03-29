Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly elects PM

Mr Robert Kwame Dadzie has been elected the Presiding Member of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly in Accra.

He secured 100 per cent votes as the sole candidate in an election duly supervised by the Electoral Commission.

The PM was the Assembly member of Adwenbu Electoral Area in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

Also, the Assembly members confirmed the President’s nominee, Madam Mariama Amui, overwhelmingly as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

An interesting spectacle which received thunderous applause from the gathering was the presence of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Secretary, Mr Sumaila Alhassan, and some of his colleagues to grace the occasion.

This move, compelled the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, to say that both supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC did not see themselves as enemies, but saw themselves as partners in development whose primary or major interest was to see to the development of the constituency.

In his brief remarks, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, appealed to the Assembly members not to undermine the MCE but give her their full support and work as a team in the collective interest of the people in the municipality.

“Please, keep the MCE informed of whatever happens in the municipality so that all of you will know how to tackle the issues,” he pleaded.

The MCE graciously praised the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for her nomination and his (President’s) commitment in bringing good governance to the doorsteps of the people.

She pledged to run a transparent and all inclusive administration devoid of discrimination and said this could materialise if the Assembly members and the staff gave her their unflinching support.

“My pre-occupation is to ensure human and infrastructural development that will stand the test of time and also make the Ablekuma Central Municipality the cleanest place in the Greater Accra Region,” she stressed.

The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Lord Commey asked the Assembly Members to attach importance and dignity to their status as the local representatives of the people and refrain from engaging in negative acts that had the tendency of drawing the clock of unity and progress backward.

By Castro Zangina-Tong